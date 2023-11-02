Here Is The Stunning Halloween Calorie Count For Adults All Over New Jersey

If you think Halloween is just for kids, wait until you hear the stunning calorie count for adults. It's scarier than all the ghosts and goblins combined.

There are some studies that say kids will chomp down about 7000 calories on Halloween. That's a lot for them of course, but the calorie intake is not limited to the children.

Look, we can't help it. We're just human. The kids got a bunch of candy and it's everywhere. None of us are immune to that kind of temptation, but the experts say we have our work cut out for us if we want to burn it off.

Some of us even resort to convincing ourselves that if we eat it, we're sparing the kids from having an unhealthy snack. I've tried that one, and it works.

But, whichever way we managed to get the candy down our throat, the damage has been done. So how do we undo what has already been done?

It turns out we have a lot of work ahead of us, according to the New York Post. It's going to take a lot longer to burn than it did to eat, that's for sure.

Here are the sobering statistics. It will take 12 hours of walking, 17 hours of housework, or 6 hours of running or swimming to balance our Halloween candy account. Ouch.

Or...we can just resign ourselves to the fact that between Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, this is the time of year for packing on a few pounds and dealing with it. Hey, there are still 200 days until Memorial Day weekend.

