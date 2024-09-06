States With The Healthiest School Lunch: How Does New Jersey Rank?

It's a busy week in New Jersey as kids and parents say goodbye to the lazy days of summer and hello to a new and exciting school year.

The transition can sometimes be overwhelming, not only for kids but for parents too.

One thing that can ease your mind as your kids transition back into the classroom is knowing that they're eating a healthy school lunch to help them get through the long day.

Get our free mobile app

Think back to when you were in school. What did you have for lunch?

Did you bring in a sandwich from home or did you look forward to chicken nuggets or pizza from the cafeteria?

The State of School Lunch Report found that certain states are leading the way in offering the healthiest school lunches.

How does New Jersey rank?

The report’s findings were based on a bunch of different factors, including federal nutrition guidelines and the rate of Farm to School program participation.

Also, the state's efforts to reduce added sugars and commitment to providing fresh fruits and vegetables.

Here are the states with the healthiest school lunches, according to the report.

Read More: Save Big! The Cheapest Store In New Jersey For Back-To-School Shopping

States with the Healthiest School Lunches

1. Massachusetts

2. Maine

3. Hawaii

4. North Dakota

5. Virginia

6. Connecticut

7. Georgia

8. Vermont

9. Rhode Island

10. New Jersey

11. Minnesota

12. Maryland

13. Missouri

14. Pennsylvania

15. California

16. New York

17. Tennessee

18. New Hampshire

19. Iowa

20. Nevada

21. Kentucky

22. Arizona

23. South Dakota

24. Indiana

25. North Carolina

26. Michigan

27. Arkansas

28. Florida

29. Illinois

30. Nebraska

31. Kansas

32. Ohio

33. Washington

34. Oklahoma

35. Oregon

36. West Virginia

37. Utah

38. Wisconsin

39. Alabama

40. Colorado

41. South Carolina

42. Mississippi

43. Texas

44. Delaware

45. Montana

46. Alaska

47. New Mexico

48. Wyoming

49. Idaho

50. Wyoming

Most cost-efficient school districts in New Jersey These are the most cost-efficient school districts in the state of New Jersey. Based on 2022-23 school year budget and enrollment figures, these districts spend the least per student. We only included districts with at least the state average enrollment of about 2,000 students.

We also included the district's ranking among its peers based on district type and size.

Click here for a list of the most expensive districts. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5