States With The Healthiest School Lunch: How Does New Jersey Rank?
It's a busy week in New Jersey as kids and parents say goodbye to the lazy days of summer and hello to a new and exciting school year.
The transition can sometimes be overwhelming, not only for kids but for parents too.
One thing that can ease your mind as your kids transition back into the classroom is knowing that they're eating a healthy school lunch to help them get through the long day.
Think back to when you were in school. What did you have for lunch?
Did you bring in a sandwich from home or did you look forward to chicken nuggets or pizza from the cafeteria?
The State of School Lunch Report found that certain states are leading the way in offering the healthiest school lunches.
How does New Jersey rank?
The report’s findings were based on a bunch of different factors, including federal nutrition guidelines and the rate of Farm to School program participation.
Also, the state's efforts to reduce added sugars and commitment to providing fresh fruits and vegetables.
Here are the states with the healthiest school lunches, according to the report.
States with the Healthiest School Lunches
1. Massachusetts
2. Maine
3. Hawaii
4. North Dakota
5. Virginia
6. Connecticut
7. Georgia
8. Vermont
9. Rhode Island
10. New Jersey
11. Minnesota
12. Maryland
13. Missouri
14. Pennsylvania
15. California
16. New York
17. Tennessee
18. New Hampshire
19. Iowa
20. Nevada
21. Kentucky
22. Arizona
23. South Dakota
24. Indiana
25. North Carolina
26. Michigan
27. Arkansas
28. Florida
29. Illinois
30. Nebraska
31. Kansas
32. Ohio
33. Washington
34. Oklahoma
35. Oregon
36. West Virginia
37. Utah
38. Wisconsin
39. Alabama
40. Colorado
41. South Carolina
42. Mississippi
43. Texas
44. Delaware
45. Montana
46. Alaska
47. New Mexico
48. Wyoming
49. Idaho
50. Wyoming
