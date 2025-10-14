For decades, one nightclub at the Jersey Shore stood as a beacon of nightlife, music, and energy. There was much uncertainty about whether this club could last.

Origins and Early Years

In 1974, a modest bar-turned-music venue opened on Route 35. Its founders wanted to create a place where locals and tourists could enjoy live bands, DJs, and late-night gatherings. At the start, this hotspot hosted cover bands, dance nights, and regional acts, building its reputation. Before long, the expansion began with a larger dance floor, more lights, better sound systems, and theme nights.

By the 80s and 90s, this club began to attract regional and national DJs. It carved a niche as a place both for beachgoers and for serious clubgoers in the off-peak season.

Peak Period and Impact

Through the 2000s and 2010s, The Headliner became a fixture of Jersey Shore nightlife. It hosted massive holiday parties, built sand volleyball courts, and hosted beach-party weekends with music spanning from EDM to rock.

In the space around Headliner, a motel and a riverside restaurant operated, making it what some would call a Neptune complex. Over time, the club was sometimes referred to by multiple names, primarily when pool or day-club add-ons were used, but the core identity remained clear. It was always The Headliner.

Challenges and Decline

In recent years, many businesses have slowed their growth. Maintenance costs rose through the roof. The motel had suffered damage from storms. The nightclub struggled with getting people through the doors on certain nights, and competition from newer venues at the Shore. There was also redevelopment interest in the land where so many Jersey Shore memories took place.

Slowly, Neptune Township officials and private developers began proposing to transform the site, replacing the nightclub, motel, and restaurant with a new hotel, condos, shops, and dining. The vision: "Waterways at Neptune." This vision did not include the legendary nightclub.

Closing and Final Announcement

This past summer, The Headliner Oasis was promoting what appeared to be “last summer” events. Still, many thought our Headliner would never go away. Sadly, the time has come.



To The Headliner staff, past and present, thank you for so many amazing Jersey Shore nights that will live on in our memories. Be sure to toast the good times before the doors shut after last call on October 20.