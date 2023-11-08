Have You Tried The Amazing Restaurant That Is Actually New Jersey’s Oldest Business?

If you know anything about New Jersey, you are aware that food is king, and it should come as no surprise to you that the state's oldest business is an amazing restaurant.

This incredible place is nestled in the southwestern portion of the Garden State and has been in business for over 300 years, according to Thrillist.

When this establishment first opened its doors, George I was the King of England, America wouldn't be a country for 56 more years, and George Washington wouldn't even be born for another 12.

And yet, there was a small place in what is now Sewell New Jersey that was a one-cabin stagecoach stop. It was even part of the Underground Railroad.

It would stand for 56 years after first being established before it got a tavern license, but when it did, it was the beginning of a 300-year run that is still standing today.

These days, we know it as the Barnsboro Inn in Sewell, right there on Main St., and you can still enjoy a drink and some great food there. It is billed as the oldest tavern in New Jersey.

Could you imagine dining and drinking in a place that has been around for 50 years before our country was even a country? That's pretty amazing.

They have a really nice menu, and the word is if you visit there, you're not going to want to miss the "Red, White, and Bacon Blue Burger". You had me at bacon.

The Barnsboro Inn is located at 699 Main St. in Sewell.

