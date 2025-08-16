Did you know that many people think the most haunted road in America is right here in New Jersey?

The Most Haunted Road In New Jersey

We are gearing up for the Halloween season by reminding you of some of the most haunted things around New Jersey.

This time around, our discussion will center around the most haunted road in New Jersey. When you hear some of the stories we’ve uncovered, you might think about avoiding this Garden State road at all costs.

This road, Clinton Road in West Milford, is widely considered the most haunted road in New Jersey, and many sources put it near the top of the list in America.

Is This New Jersey Road The Most Hunted In America?

Some of the stories about this well-known road are truly bone-chilling.

One of the stories is known as The Boy on the Bridge. This story involves the ghost of a boy who drowned and reportedly will retrieve coins if you throw them, but be prepared for a chase.

Other stories are circulating on the internet about this road that are extremely dark, and even include murder.

The Story Of New Jersey's Clinton Road

And if you travel in this area, you may also want to prepare yourself for the phenomenon of phantom headlights. Over the years, numerous stories have emerged of drivers who have witnessed these lights, only to see them disappear as quickly as they appeared.

Depending on your personality and your level of courage in the upcoming Halloween season, you may want to add or subtract Clinton Road from your list of places this October.

