Have You Been To New Jersey’s Most Haunted House?

A major publication has just published its choice as the most haunted house in New Jersey. Let’s see if you agree with their selection.

One of our favorite times of year in the Garden State is Halloween. It means costumes and candy, and it also means haunted places.

Is This New Jersey's Most Haunted Building?

And now a major publication has released their choice for the most haunted house in New Jersey.

Photo by sankavi on Unsplash Photo by sankavi on Unsplash loading...

The publication is certainly one that knows a thing or two about houses. We’re talking about the fine folks at House Beautiful, and they picked the most haunted house in every state in America.

Get our free mobile app

The one this publication chose to represent New Jersey is among the most haunted houses in the nation.

Cape May Has Plenty Of Haunted Houses

If your mind went straight to Cape May you certainly wouldn’t be alone. With all the ghost stories surrounding the town and its Victorian buildings, it would be a logical place to find the most haunted house in New Jersey, but it’s not there.

Read More: The Scariest Roads In New Jersey

It’s a place in Monmouth County, Port Monmouth to be exact. It is known as the Spy House.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It’s officially called the Seabrook Wilson House, and the stories of the ghosts of a woman in white and a dead sea captain will send chills up your spine.

If you dare to check it out, the Spy House is located at 719 Port Monmouth Rd in Port Monmouth. Good luck.

Monmouth County Parks System offers tours of the Seabrook-Wilson House.

Check out some of the most haunted places in New Jersey below...

The Most Horrifically Haunted Places in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan