According to a recent report, New Jersey is home to one of the most haunted hotels in America.

The Most Haunted Hotel In New Jersey?

It's not too soon to start thinking about Halloween and all the spooky things that go along with it.

And it's not too soon to start making plans to visit the places that are considered the most haunted in New Jersey.

According to the website Day Tripper, the most haunted hotel in New Jersey is one of the most haunted in America.

Haunted Places In New Jersey

If you think a ghost waving at you, whispering in your ear, and leaving cold spots around the hotel will get you in the Halloween mood a little early, then these travel experts have the perfect New Jersey hotel for you.

It's no surprise that the hotel would be in a town that is one of New Jersey's richest when it comes to ghost stories.

Yes, we are talking about the beloved and legendary Cape May, and the hotel these experts pin as the most haunted in New Jersey is Hotel Macomber.

Hotel Macomber, Cape May, New Jersey

We have no idea if the ghost stories are real, but what we can tell you is that this is a gorgeous, family-run hotel with a ton of history and a great location.

Ghost stories can be associated with most hotels in Cape May, so you'll have to find out for yourself if this article, and many others written about the topic, such as CapeMay.com, and Haunted Rooms, are true.

The Macomber Hotel is located right on Beach Ave. in Cape May, and is one of the most famous hotels in town.

