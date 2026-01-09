There are so many happy places in New Jersey, and I wanted to make a list of the 5 happiest in the state.

The Happy Places In New Jersey

The criteria I used to choose my happiest places are simple. I closed my eyes, and I asked myself to think of a happy place, and the first five I thought of made the list.

I hope you do the same exercise when you can, and compare it to the 5 I thought of. Let's see how many we have in common.

My list is varied, but I definitely lean toward things near water. Here's the list. Let's see what you think.

Five Amazing Happy Places In New Jersey

#5 PNC Bank Arts Center - I have seen some great shows at my favorite venue, and that means great memories, too.

#4 Cape May - There is nothing like the charm and romance of the most famous beach town in New Jersey.

#3 Scarborough Fair Restaurant - There isn't a more beautiful, delicious, romantic restaurant in New Jersey. If you're there, you're with someone you love.

#2 Jenkinson's Beach & Boardwalk - For me, it represents summer fun, summer memories, and always being happy when I'm there. It's a magical place.

#1 Barnegat Bay - Nothing makes me happier than spending time on my boat, and I do that on the Barnegat Bay. It's so beautiful, and we're lucky to live near it.

That's my list. I hope we have some in common. If not, I suggest you check these places out.

