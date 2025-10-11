Why wasn't this around when I was a kid?!

With trick-or-treating just weeks away, it's time for the kids to start thinking about their ultimate Halloween plan. What houses are they going to head to first, and what candy are they prioritizing?

It used to be that word would spread throughout the neighborhood that one of the houses was giving out full-size candy bars, and all the kids would rush to that house.

Or the house that was giving out Dum Dum Lollipops, which, the Jersey Shore says, is one of the worst candies to give out on Halloween, just behind candy corn.

But now, there's an app that sorts it all out for you!!

Nextdoor's Annual Treat Map Returns To Help Kids Get the Best Candy Around

For the 13th consecutive year, Nextdoor's Annual Treat Map helps trick-or-treaters connect with their neighborhood to find the most decorated houses, plan the perfect route, and identify which houses are giving out candy.

Starting now until October 31st, you can add whether or not your house will be handing out candy or if it's decorated for the big day, and you can even add photos and share what candy you'll be giving out.

You'll probably have a line at the door if you mention you're a full-size candy bar house!

Check out the list of candy you may want to avoid!!

