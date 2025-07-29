If you're looking for the happy hour capital of New Jersey, look no further.

There's a South Jersey town that just might hold the title.

When was the last time you grabbed a drink or a quick bite to eat with friends after work?

It's nice to get together after a long day, and when you can do it at a discounted price, even better!

Kick Off The Weekend A Little Earlier

In a town full of incredible places to eat and drink, nine bars and restaurants are participating in “Almost Friday” - a town-wide Happy Hour every Thursday from 3 pm to 6 pm starting this Thursday, July 31!

Haddon Township "Almost Friday" Happy Hour Kicks Off This Week

Haddon Township, Camden County, is inviting you to help support local businesses by kicking off the weekend a little bit early each week with a town-wide happy hour.

Some of the places participating include Rexy's, Central Taco and Taquilla, The Pour House, P.J. Whelihan's Pub and Restaurant, and Keg & Kitchen.

Patch reports:

"I am proud to endorse the 'Almost Friday' Happy Hour program," said Mayor Randall Teague, "as it provides a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together, support local businesses and celebrate what Haddon Township has to offer. "It's a great way to start the weekend and highlight the unique charm of our town."

You can learn more about the participating bars and restaurants here.

