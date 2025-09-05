With all the amazing restaurants we have in New Jersey, it's hard for each of us to choose a favorite Garden State restaurant. So, if you're a celebrity foodie like Guy Fieri, it must be nearly impossible.

We often wonder which restaurants some of the most famous food experts in the world want to dine at, and through a great online article, we were able to determine Guy Fieri's favorite New Jersey restaurant.

The report, at Lovefood, not only pinpoints Guy Fieri's favorite Garden State eatery, it also lists one for every state in the nation.

New Jersey is famous for having outstanding restaurants, so we couldn't wait to find out his favorite, so we can put it on our own New Jersey restaurant bucket list.

Where Does Guy Fieri Eat In New Jersey?

The answer might surprise you. Guy Fieri's top restaurant choice in the Garden State is Brownstone Pancake Factory, with multiple locations in the state.

The first time Guy Fieri visited, about 15 years ago, he helped to invent the Buffalo Chicken Pancake Wrap. How good does that sound?

If you want to try the New Jersey restaurant Gut Fieri raves about, you're in luck because there are 5 New Jersey locations.

New Jersey Locations Of Brownstone Pancake Factory

There are Brownstone Pancake Factory locations in Freehold, Brick, Edgewater, Bergenfield, and Englewood Cliffs, so plan to get there soon.

Guy Fieri is one of the most popular foodie experts and is best known for his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on the Food Network.

