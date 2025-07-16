When one of the foremost names in the food industry spotlights a local restaurant, we all want to know about it.

Which New Jersey Restaurant Did Guy Fieri Love?

There are foodies, and then there is Guy Fieri. He is one of the most beloved food critics on TV and the internet, and he has some kind words to say about a great New Jersey spot.

Fieri's love for food started at an early age; his dad built him a cart he could sell pretzels from.

He was ten years old, and the cart was on a three-wheeled bicycle, and of course, he referred to it as "The Awesome Pretzel Cart", according to his website.

How Did Guy Fieri Become A Food Expert?

He would go on to study in France and ultimately graduate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a degree in Hospitality Management.

So, the website Foodie Haven spotlighted a food spot that Guy fell in love with on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and our interest immediately went to the Garden State.

Guy knows that diners in New Jersey are one of the things we are most proud of and most famous for.

One Of New Jersey's Best Diners

And he found a New Jersey diner he thought captured the diner magic that only New Jersey can offer. And he loved the disco fries.

We're talking about the Tick Tock Diner in Clinton, and that is an excellent choice. This amazing restaurant has been around since 1948.

If you've never been to Tick Tock Diner, you should plan a trip soon and enjoy some New Jersey Diner history. Guy Fieri loved it.

Tick Tock Diner is on Allwood Road. at Route 3W in Clifton.

