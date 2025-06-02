If you love Guy Fieri, then you need to try one of the New Jersey restaurants he gave the thumbs up to.

Which New Jersey Restaurants Does Guy Fieri Love?

Guy Fieri has become a world-renowned figure in the culinary business, and everyone loves his Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

When Guy Fieri loves a restaurant, everyone wants to give it a try, and when he comes to your town, it's always exciting.

Fieri has visited New Jersey a number of times, but we will focus on the visit that was spotlighted by the legendary foodie site Lovefood.

These Are Some Of New Jersey's Best Eateries

They wrote an article focusing on Guy Fieri-approved restaurants in each state that are worthy of a road trip.

It turns out the article pinpoints three Fieri favorites in New Jersey. Our food must be as good as we think it is.

Here are the three places spotlighted in the article. Feel free to use this as your summer bucket list.

List Of Guy Fieri's Favorite New Jersey Restaurants

Brownstone Pancake Factory. Years ago (2007), Guy came up with a great idea for them called Buffalo Chicken Pancake Wrap.

The Grilled Cheese and Crabcake Co. Guy loved the Crab Melt at this legendary Somers Point eatery. We bet you will, too.

White Manna Hamburgers. This legendary burger joint is in Hackensack, and Guy Fieri is a big fan, just like you will be when you give it a try.

