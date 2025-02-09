Now is the perfect time to join the team!

With Six Flags Great Adventure theme park and Wild Safari animal park set to open at the end of next month, they're gearing up to fill 4,000 seasonal positions.

Not only could you land an awesome job, but you could be one of the first to ride the new thrill ride, The Flash: Vertical Velocity.

If you could pick any ride to work at, which one would you choose?

Personally, it would go with the Harley Quinn Crazy Train.

I want to be the person on the microphone saying "Choo-choo, bye!"

If you're a regular at Great Adventure you know exactly what I'm talking about!

It's always so fun seeing all the kids laughing and yelling along with the person working the ride.

Exciting Opportunities At Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure will host a hiring event from February 15th to the 22nd online as well as in-person.

They're looking to hire for a bunch of different positions, including ride operators, food and beverage workers, lifeguards, and security personnel, among others.

You can be a part of the action with rates of up to $20 per hour for specialized entry-level positions.

“At Six Flags Great Adventure, our team members are essential to creating the memorable experiences our guests love,” said Brian Bacica, park president. “… Six Flags jobs aren’t just about work, they’re an opportunity to make a difference, develop valuable skills, gain hands-on experience and form lasting friendships with fellow team members. Whether looking for full-time, part-time, or seasonal opportunities, we have a wide variety of positions in a fun, dynamic environment,��� according to NJBIZ.

If you're interested in applying you can get more information here.

