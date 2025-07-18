You wake up and tell yourself, "Today's going to be a good day," but is it really?

A new survey shows just how many good days people in the United States actually have each year.

So what about here in New Jersey - are we smiling more, or less?

Get our free mobile app

We don't live in Connecticut, Kentucky, and Vermont, where residents report the fewest good days per year, but we also don't live in Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, and Oregon, where residents report an above-average number of good days.

How Many Good Days Do New Jersey Residents Have Per Year?

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: What You Need To Know About This Summer’s ER Spike In New Jersey

CANVA CANVA loading...

One of the key takeaways that I found pretty interesting is that people can tell whether or not they'll have a good day by 8:30 am on average.

Finding out your tank is empty while you're already running late, or spilling coffee on your shirt while driving to the office, are certainly two things that can put you in a bad mood, but can you recover?

There's a good chance you can!

Especially if you fill up on a good breakfast.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Discover What Really Influences Our Good Days In New Jersey

93% of those polled agreed that a good day is largely dependent on getting nourishing food, especially high-protein food, including yogurt and eggs.

The study also found that an optimistic outlook might be the key to unlocking a good day (51%), with enjoying healthy food (36%), laughing at the little things in life (50%), and quality time with family (50%) scoring high marks as well.

In New Jersey, we have 264 good days a year!

The many reasons why we're so happy living in New Jersey New Jersey was recently ranked as the happiest state in the country by a Wallethub survey. What makes us all so happy here in the Garden State? That's the question Steve Trevelise posed to his social media following, here's some of what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

Amazing Summer Day Trips That Aren't Too Far From New Jersey If you're looking for some summertime fun that is close to home but you want to still feel like you are on vacation, check out these great regional attractions. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

[carbongallery id="63beb38c691b3f37479a6911"