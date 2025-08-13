Calling All Golden Retrievers For A New Movie Role

How cool would it be to see your dog on the big screen?!

The search is on for a four-legged star that can charm audiences just like the original movie did years ago.

Get our free mobile app

The new Airbud movie is looking for its next big star, and your pup could be the one!

There's a nationwide talent search going on now for the leading role in Air Bud Returns.

Today.com reports:

Studios Air Bud Entertainment and Cineverse have announced “a nationwide talent search to discover the next golden retriever to carry the 25-year legacy forward — embodying the charm, athleticism, and heart that made Air Bud a beloved character,” according to a press release.

Read More: Big Discounts On Your Favorite Movies! Enjoy 50% Off This Summer In New Jersey

A Chance For Your Dog To Shine In Air Bud Returns

A talent search is currently underway, and here's what you need to do to apply.

Just upload a photo or video of your golden retriever and make a fun video of your dog.

- Keep the video to just 60–90 seconds

- Show them doing basic commands

- Make sure you include their age

- Show off their skills—running, jumping, playing tricks, and playing basketball

Air Bud Returns is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2026.

It's time to shine! Check out this website for more information and to apply.

ADORBS! Cute Dogs of the Jersey Shore Cute Dogs of the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Shawn Michaels

Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed in New Jersey New Jersey was once home to the first "Hollywood." Today many movies are still filmed in the Garden State.