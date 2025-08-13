New Jersey Dog Owners: A Unique Movie Opportunity For Your Golden Retriever

Photo by Cezar Sampaio on Unsplash

Calling All Golden Retrievers For A New Movie Role

How cool would it be to see your dog on the big screen?!

The search is on for a four-legged star that can charm audiences just like the original movie did years ago.

Photo by Faber Leonardo on Unsplash
The new Airbud movie is looking for its next big star, and your pup could be the one!

There's a nationwide talent search going on now for the leading role in Air Bud Returns.

Today.com reports:

Studios Air Bud Entertainment and Cineverse have announced “a nationwide talent search to discover the next golden retriever to carry the 25-year legacy forward — embodying the charm, athleticism, and heart that made Air Bud a beloved character,” according to a press release.

 

Photo by Faber Leonardo on Unsplash
Read More: Big Discounts On Your Favorite Movies! Enjoy 50% Off This Summer In New Jersey

A Chance For Your Dog To Shine In Air Bud Returns

A talent search is currently underway, and here's what you need to do to apply.

Just upload a photo or video of your golden retriever and make a fun video of your dog.

- Keep the video to just 60–90 seconds

- Show them doing basic commands

- Make sure you include their age

- Show off their skills—running, jumping, playing tricks, and playing basketball

Photo by John Price on Unsplash
Air Bud Returns is expected to hit theaters in the summer of 2026.

It's time to shine! Check out this website for more information and to apply.

