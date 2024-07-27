It's officially OPEN!

If you're looking for a new and unique experience, how does spending the night inside the safari at Six Flags Great Adventure sound?

It's a glamping adventure you're sure to love!

Yes!

You can now stay inside the safari park "offering exclusive panoramic views within our 350-acre Wild Safari which is home to over 1,200 animals from 6 continents," the website says.

The Savannah Sunset Resort is a luxury overnight resort featuring 20 glamping suites.

I was at Great Adventure over the weekend and one of the tents was on display by the entrance to the park.

I just had to take a quick look inside and it was absolutely beautiful.

Glamping has become so popular now. It's definitely more luxurious than traditional camping. You get a bathroom and HVAC unit!

Plus, you can pick the layout of your tent and the size of your bed.

Glamping at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackon, New Jersey

So what's included with your stay? According to the website, you'll have access to your own private suite and daily breakfast, giraffe feeding encounters, nightly s’mores, and a single-day Multi-Park ticket per night of your visit. You'll also have access to private viewing areas, a business center, outdoor games, safari tours, and more.

You can book now! They're accepting reservations daily through September 2nd, and select days through December 1st.

Reservations are open for next summer too!

