Discount Retailer Closing 2 Stores In New Jersey

There have been a lot of big closures over the past couple of weeks, national retail chains that have been around for a long time.

The one that surprised me recently was Express.

For years that store has been a staple in malls throughout New Jersey.

Macy's closed several stores located in malls, but are now popping back up in New Jersey as "small-concept" stores no longer in a mall setting.

The new store is set up similarly to a full-size Macy's but has smaller departments for women, men, and children, plus a cosmetic area.

I recently went to the "small-concept" store that just opened in Mount Laurel. It's located just off Route 38 in Centerton Square in the old Bed Bath & Beyond building.

It has all the basics. One is also opening in Cherry Hill at the end of May.

But sadly many stores are closing and not reopening.

CBS News provided a list of the 30 retailers closing the most stores in 2024.

According to the report, 3,200 brick-and-mortar stores have closed so far in 2024, that's up 24 percent from last year.

Retailers Closing the Most Stores in 2024

Family Dollar

Rue21

99 Cents Only Stores

CVS Health

7-Eleven

Rite Aid

Express

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Macy's

The Body Shop

Soft Surroundings

Sam Ash Music

Sleep Number

Burlington Stores

Footlocker

Foxtrot/Dom's Kitchen & Market

Carter's

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Outdoor Voices

Signet Jewelers

Big Lots

Ashley

Dollar General

H & M

Allbirds

American Freight

Best Buy

Mainline Pharmacy

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Ross Stores

Discount retailer Gabe's is the latest to close 2 New Jersey locations, one in Cherry Hil and the other in Mount Laurel.

Both stores will close in August.

Yahoo Finance reports the closures are due to "poor sales and consistent losses."

