Discount Retailer Closing 2 Stores In New Jersey
There have been a lot of big closures over the past couple of weeks, national retail chains that have been around for a long time.
The one that surprised me recently was Express.
For years that store has been a staple in malls throughout New Jersey.
Macy's closed several stores located in malls, but are now popping back up in New Jersey as "small-concept" stores no longer in a mall setting.
The new store is set up similarly to a full-size Macy's but has smaller departments for women, men, and children, plus a cosmetic area.
I recently went to the "small-concept" store that just opened in Mount Laurel. It's located just off Route 38 in Centerton Square in the old Bed Bath & Beyond building.
It has all the basics. One is also opening in Cherry Hill at the end of May.
But sadly many stores are closing and not reopening.
CBS News provided a list of the 30 retailers closing the most stores in 2024.
According to the report, 3,200 brick-and-mortar stores have closed so far in 2024, that's up 24 percent from last year.
Retailers Closing the Most Stores in 2024
Family Dollar
Rue21
99 Cents Only Stores
CVS Health
7-Eleven
Rite Aid
Express
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Macy's
The Body Shop
Soft Surroundings
Sam Ash Music
Sleep Number
Burlington Stores
Footlocker
Foxtrot/Dom's Kitchen & Market
Carter's
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
Outdoor Voices
Signet Jewelers
Big Lots
Ashley
Dollar General
H & M
Allbirds
American Freight
Best Buy
Mainline Pharmacy
Alimentation Couche-Tard
Ross Stores
Discount retailer Gabe's is the latest to close 2 New Jersey locations, one in Cherry Hil and the other in Mount Laurel.
Both stores will close in August.
Yahoo Finance reports the closures are due to "poor sales and consistent losses."
Read More: New Jersey’s Favorite Fast Casual Restaurant Is Closing Several Locations
These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
Exclusive Pictures: Do You Remember Echelon Mall in South Jersey?
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman