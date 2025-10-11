New Jersey is known for its crowded roadways, but have you ever heard the funniest street names in the Garden State?

Strange New Jersey Street Names

Some of these roads may be on your daily route, or you may have never heard of these hysterical and odd names for our New Jersey roads.

Before we reveal our list, can you think of any roads with funny or weird names? It's amazing how many there are.

Let's start in Piscataway. When you drive to work, have you driven on Hoes Lane? I'm glad we got that one out of the way.

New Jersey's Funniest Street Names

Here's another funny one that the kids will love, too. Head to Atco, and you and the family can drive on Sesame St. We don't think there's access to Big Bird's house.

If you've had a good year, you may want to take a drive on Farmingdale's Easy Street, but please don't spend your extra cash on Hooker Street in Riverside.

There are a few road names that are downright frightening in the Garden State. You might know one if you live in Warren County. It's called Shades of Death Road.

Who Named These New Jersey Roads?

Our hope for you if you travel in Southampton is that there isn't a big delay when you drive on Purgatory Road.

And in Little Ferry, you'll find a quiet road called Redneck Road. We return to our earlier question: Who named these roads?

