Fun For All Ages! The ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ Opening In New Jersey

It's the "world's largest bounce house" and it's coming to New Jersey!

Kids are going to LOVE this and parents too.

Spend the day at this huge traveling inflatable park coming to New Jersey starting this Friday.

We're talkin' 25,000 thousand square feet of inflatables! Sounds like a blast!

Just think about the amount of energy your kids will burn bouncing for 80 minutes.

They'll definitely sleep well that night! And probably the next night too!

What's cool is that there's no age limit. Parents can join in on the fun. Children under 13 need to bring a parent or caregiver and for children 5 and under, a parent or caregiver must accompany them on the inflatables.

FUNBOX is coming to Cherry Hill, New Jersey

The fun starts on August 30th!

FUNBOX will open this Friday and run from Friday through Sunday each week until October 20th in the Cherry Hill Mall parking lot near JCPenney.

Regional Marketing Coordinator Randall Deleonio told Patch:

FUNBOX does not currently hold an official world record for the 'world's biggest bounce park,' but the term is a registered trademark of our brand," Deleonio told Patch via email. "We use this designation to highlight the expansive nature of our bounce park experience, which stands out in the industry.

Weekly hours are from 3-7:30 pm Friday and 10:30 am to 7:30 pm Saturday and Sunday.

If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day, the park will open from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm on Monday.

Tickets are $19.

