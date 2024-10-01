Fright Fest Extreme At Six Flags Great Adventure, New Jersey: What You Need To Know

It's not just the scary rollercoasters that will have you screaming!

Get ready for the fright of your life at Fright Fest Extreme at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

"Clowns, Demons, Zombies and more are waiting for you in the shadows."

Fright Fest Extreme At Six Flags Great Adventure

Taking place now until November, experience new haunted mazes, scare zones, shows, and other haunted attractions at Fright Fest Extreme!

You can experience The Asylum, Army of the Dead, The Conjuring Universe, Big Top Terror, SAW 20th Anniversary, and The Witches Reflections.

There's a new park chaperone policy you need to be aware of before you go that went into effect in September.

Kids 15 and under will need to be with an adult who's at least 21 years old to enter the park and hang out inside. They're not allowed to wander around the park unsupervised.

This time of year is always so much fun at the park with lots of exciting things to do and look forward to including Kids Boo Fest going on now until November 3rd and Holiday in the Park starting November 23rd to January 1st!

