We asked New Jersey residents to tell us which town in the state is the friendliest, and here are the results.

The Friendliest Town In New Jersey According To State Residents

I have been to just about every New Jersey town, and I have some strong opinions about this topic.

I have met some of the nicest people in the state during my journeys, and I am wrestling between three Garden State towns as the friendliest in the state.

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I am torn between Cape May, Point Pleasant, and Lambertville, and I know I wouldn't go wrong with any of those.

My Choice For New Jersey's Friendliest Town

Personally, I'll put Point Pleasant at the top of the list for one reason. I lived there, I loved it, and the people in town never let me down.

That's just my opinion, and I wanted to know what the rest of New Jersey thought, so I posed that very question on my radio show and across several social media platforms. My informal survey yielded some results.

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Of course, most state residents have a special affection for their hometown, so we got a ton of different answers.

The Top 3 Friendliest Towns In New Jersey According To You

We had to narrow the list, so we boiled it down to the top 3 friendliest towns in New Jersey, according to state residents.

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Here are the top 3 towns you voted for as the friendliest in the state:

#3 Princeton - There are so many things to love about Princeton, including the great people.

#2 Spring Lake - This town is out of a movie, and the people make it even more special.

#1 Cape May - We all had the feeling it would win, and there is no reason it shouldn't. It is the shining star of New Jersey, and so are its people.

There are a couple of dozen great New Jersey towns that could have made the top 3, but a big congratulations to the ones that did.

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