A new list of the 25 friendliest cities in America came out. How many New Jersey towns made the list?

Which New Jersey Town Is The Friendliest?

Whenever a New Jersey resident hears a list of friendly towns, we wince a little bit. We acknowledge that we haven't performed well with these lists.

Before we reveal the results, let's give some great New Jersey towns the credit they deserve.

Photo by Madison Oren on Unsplash Photo by Madison Oren on Unsplash loading...

If I were to compile a list of the friendliest towns in New Jersey, these are the ones I would include. Let's see if you agree.

List Of Friendly Towns In New Jersey

Asbury Park - This is one of the most beautiful beach towns New Jersey has to offer, and the people in town make it even more beautiful.

Read More: Cape May's Amazing Story Line

Cape May - This beloved New Jersey town is known worldwide for its charm and friendliness.

Point Pleasant - This town is so pleasant, they put it right there in the name. Nice people and a great town are always an amazing combination.

Photo by Deedee Geli on Unsplash Photo by Deedee Geli on Unsplash loading...

Long Branch - There is such a serene peace at the Long Branch beach, and the people who live there are as warm as a summer day.

Hoboken - There is a unique and welcoming feeling in the town that Frank Sinatra called home.

In my opinion, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to nice towns in New Jersey, but that sentiment won't be found on the list published by Family Vacations US.

Get our free mobile app

The results are in, and the number of New Jersey cities that made the list of the top 21 in America is exactly zero. New Jersey residents are not surprised.

Photo by Edu Lauton on Unsplash Photo by Edu Lauton on Unsplash loading...

Charleston, South Carolina, Savannah, Georgia, and Boulder, Colorado all made the list of the friendliest cities in America.

Some Great Reasons To Be So Happy In New Jersey