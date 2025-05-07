Love is in the air in New Jersey!

Who's looking to get married for FREE this summer?

Yes, FREE!

If you've been questioning whether a big wedding ceremony is truly worth the hassle, expense, and stress, this might be the perfect alternative for you.

Talk about unique.

How about getting married with other couples in a group ceremony?

Monmouth County's free group ceremony allows you to celebrate without the financial stress.

Planning a wedding in New Jersey can quickly become extremely overwhelming, especially when you start factoring in how much everything costs nowadays.

A wedding can run anywhere from $25,000 to $50,000 when you add in the reception, flowers, transportation, rings, dress/tux, along with everything else.

Monmouth County is offering a FREE wedding ceremony this summer.

Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon is holding a FREE ceremony on June 26th at the Clubhouse at Hominy Hill Golf Course in Colts Neck, according to Patch.

It's important to note that the ceremony doesn't include a reception, but you can get married for FREE.

I remember hearing about how Monmouth County held a group wedding on Valentine's Day, and I thought it was such a fun idea.

It helps alleviate the pressure and lets you focus on what truly matters - celebrating your love and commitment with your partner.

You can bring 4 guests, and the ceremony is livestreamed for family and friends to watch at home.

If interested in participating in Monmouth County's group wedding ceremony, click on the application here.

