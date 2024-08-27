LOOK! Free Things To Do In New Jersey Before Summer Ends

Enjoy a wallet-friendly day out in New Jersey. You can have fun without spending any money.

There are lots of fun things to do and see in New Jersey for FREE!

When I hear the word free my ears perk up. Yours too, right?!

Especially now with everything being so expensive. Any chance I can save money makes me happy.

Highest-rated free things to do in New Jersey, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker put together a list from Tripadvisor of the top 30 FREE things to do in New Jersey.

We'll get to the #1 pick in just a minute, but first I want to mention the #4 pick.

The Cape May County Park & Zoo

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,629)

- Type of activity: Zoos

- Address: 707 N Route 9, Cape May Court House, Middle Township, NJ 08210-1646

I LOVE the Cape May County Park & Zoo and have such great memories of taking my kids there when they were younger.

It's definitely one of the best free attractions in New Jersey and it's open year-round so if you can't get there before the kids head back to school you can hopefully figure out a day to go to the zoo this fall. Donations are welcome.

When the zoo first opened nearly 50 years ago, there were around 70 animals and today you can visit 550 animals representing 250 species.



Here's the full list of some budget-friendly entertainment options in New Jersey.

What's your favorite?

