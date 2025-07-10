How does some custard and a steakburger sound?

A popular 1950s-themed restaurant is expanding in New Jersey, with its 5th location just opening in the Garden State, and more are expected to open (specifically in Monmouth County) in the future.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

With restaurants already in Cinnaminson, Linden, Burlington, and Toms River, the newest spot just celebrated its grand opening this week.

New Brunswick Welcomes Freddy's Frozen Custard And Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers just opened in New Brunswick at 2418 Route 1.

You can stop by for the summer favorite, a BBQ Brisket Steakburger.

You can also get hot dogs and chicken sandwiches, but how good does this popular Steakburger look?!

NJBIZ reports,

Ethan Coleman is owner and operator of the newly opened outpost. He said, “Our newest location is conveniently located on Route 1, where we look forward to being a go-to dining option for those who work or reside in the area, area shoppers and those traveling along Route 1. Freddy’s is special because we’re committed to creating an exceptional experience for our guests: we provide genuine hospitality for an inviting atmosphere and our cooked-to-order craveable menu items are made with premium quality ingredients.”

There's no word yet on where Freddy’s is opening in Monmouth County, but NJBIZ reports that four locations are planned.

I'll keep you posted!

