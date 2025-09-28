How much are you willing to pay for convenience?

Craving fast food and want it delivered straight to your door? It's never been easier!

But that convenience certainly comes at a price.

How Much Does Convenience Really Cost In New Jersey?

Well, depending on where you live, that price might be a lot higher than you think.

So which cities are paying the most for food delivery apps, and how does New Jersey stack up?

New research is out from financial tech company Self

It compares the same McDonald's order throughout the country and the difference in cost from various food delivery apps.

What are the most expensive cities for food delivery in America?

They took a Big Mac Combo Meal, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Deluxe Large Meal, a 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meal, and a Hamburger Happy Meal and tallied it up.

The average cost for the order is $36.95 in the U.S., but it goes to an average of $57.87 using a third-party delivery app.

However, you're paying $90.61 if you live in Gilbert, Arizona, which is the most expensive city for food delivery apps!!

Closer to home in Jersey City, that same order would cost you $42.06 at McDonald's and would cost a total of $67.45 with delivery.

In Newark, the order would cost $38.16 and would come to $63.49 after delivery fees.

That's a lot of money, but many are willing to pay it!!

