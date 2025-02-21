Have You Tried New Jersey’s Absolute Best Mexican Restaurant?
If you love Mexican food, and who doesn't, the experts say there is one New Jersey restaurant you have to try.
New Jersey residents love a great meal at one of our outstanding Mexican restaurants, and the respected foodies at Cheapism have picked one of those great places to highlight.
Which Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In New Jersey?
They chose the best Mexican restaurant in every state in America, and now we find out which eatery gets the honor in New Jersey.
Congratulations go to an amazing Mexican restaurant in Boonton called Chili Willie's. They also get props for one of the most awesome restaurant names in New Jersey.
Chili Willie's Mexican Restaurant is a beloved eatery with an awesome and extensive menu.
Boonton Is The Home Of New Jersey's Best Mexican Restaurant
That menu is unique due to the many selections that you can't find at other Mexican restaurants in New Jersey.
One selection that customers rave about is found on the Chef's Specialty menu, and it's called Queso Flameado Con Chorizos, if you love sausage, this is the meal for you.
If you haven't been there yet, you have to give it a try. Chili Willie's Mexican restaurant is located at 702 Main St. in Boonton.
They are open for lunch and dinner every day of the week except Monday when they are closed.
