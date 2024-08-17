Flea markets are the best. You always leave with something unique to take home.

Something you weren't necessarily looking for, but are so happy you found it.

On a beautiful summer day, it's always so much fun to walk around and look for the perfect thing to get. It's a great way to spend a Saturday. I can spend hours looking around!

The last time I went to a flea market I bought a really cool purse that people still compliment me on every time I use it, they always ask where I got it from.

For some reason, I tend to buy socks when go to a flea market. I guess because you can always find them there and they're usually super cheap! I always buy sunglasses too!

With all that shopping to do, when you start to get hungry the last thing you want to do is leave the flea market (and your great parking spot) and head off to a restaurant.

You just want to stay there and eat so you can get right back to shopping!

The Manahawkin Flea Market

If you've ever been to the Manahawkin Flea Market, you know this flea market has amazing finds and some delicious food.

There's a Mexican restaurant that was recently highlighted in an article from Only In Your State.

It says, "The crown jewel here has to be El Rinconcito De Mexico, a full-service Mexican restaurant with a delicious menu."



It sure does look delicious! I'm definitely putting this on my list of places to go and I already know what I'm going to order. The Chicken Fajitas!

The Manahawkin Flea Market is located at 657 East Bay Avenue.

Look at all these weird flea market finds!

