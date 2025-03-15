Specialty breakfast restaurants are popular these days.

An eatery with dozens of locations in PA and NJ is expanding its footprint in Jersey.

Two breakfast joints have blown up in the state recently.

First, there's Turning Point. This chain has become a staple in the state for elevating breakfast.

They have locations in Brick, Cherry Hill, Hoboken, Holmdel, Little Silver, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlton, Moorestown, Morris Township, Ocean Township, Old Bridge, Paramus, Princeton, Sea Girt, two locations in Toms River, and Westfield.

While breakfast is Turning Point's main attraction, the restaurant also offers a lunch menu with delicious wraps and other offerings.

The other breakfast spot that everybody raves about is the over-the-top Brownstone Pancake Factory.

Brownstone is a family dream come to life that started with one location in Edgewater.

This franchise has significantly grown, with eateries now in Brick, Freehold, and Englewood Cliffs. There's even a Brownstone food truck.

The next big breakfast destination is coming soon, Brick, which already has a Turning Point and Brownstone Pancake Factory.

With so many New Jersey and Pennsylvania locations, there's a good chance that you've dined here before.

Have you ever tried First Watch?

They are in Cherry Hill, Sicklerville, Union, Sewell, Eatontown, and Morris Plains.

First Watch puts a massive priority on fresh ingredients. Their website says:

Just as we greet each morning with the sunrise, we welcome each season into the First Watch menu with ingredients and flavors inspired by the position of the sun. That’s why on our menu you’ll find vibrant, green California-grown asparagus in April, or the most refreshing Florida watermelon in July, or tender, sweet yellow corn from the midwest in August.

They lean heavily on healthy options, but there are plenty of ways to splurge and satisfy your sweet tooth.

First Watch Brick is scheduled to open on April 21 at Brick Commons next to Old Navy.