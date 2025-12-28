Stay Safe On The Roads With Winter Driving Advice

With some nasty weather expected this weekend, you can bet the roads will be a bit more dangerous, especially since it's the first snowfall of the season.

Drivers are usually rusty, conditions can change quickly, and no one wants to start the season with a fender-bender.

The good news? The timing actually works out in our favor. Since the snow is expected to move in on Saturday evening, you can plan to stay home, stay warm, and avoid the slick roads altogether.

As of now, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says we can expect snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches for inland and possibly a bit less along the immediate coast.

If you can relax at home, that's great, but if you have to go out, here are some helpful winter driving tips from AAA.

Tips For Driving In Snow From AAA

Drive slowly - "Always adjust your speed down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice."

Accelerate and decelerate slowly - "Apply the gas slowly to regain traction and avoid skids."

Increase your following distance - "Increase distance to five to six seconds."

Know your brakes - "Apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal."

Don’t stop if you can avoid it - "If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it."

For more information, click here.

