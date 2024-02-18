There aren't as many days in February, however there's no shortage of good deals in stores throughout the state.

If you're looking to save some extra cash and honestly who isn't?

This is the month to save.

We live in New Jersey where everything is so expensive.

If there's a chance to save a buck, fill me in! I want to hear ALL about it.

I'm always looking for a good deal!

There are certain items that if you buy them during the month of February, they're cheaper than purchasing them during any other time of the year.

Get our free mobile app

Any chance we can keep some of our money definitely sounds good to me.

So what are these items?

Well, according to FinanceBuzz, there's a list of 14 things that we should take advantage of buying during the month of February.

Broken resolutions, Valentine's Day, the big game and stores trying to get rid of their winter inventory are just some of the reasons for all the sales.

February is the BEST month to buy these 14 items.

Televisions

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash loading...

Candy

Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash loading...

Flowers

Photo by Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unspla Photo by Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unspla loading...

Fitness Equipment

Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash loading...

Furniture

hoto by Spacejoy on Unsplash hoto by Spacejoy on Unsplash loading...

Organization Options

Photo by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash loading...

Appliances

Photo by Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. on Unsplash Photo by Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. on Unsplash loading...

Jewelry

Photo by Cornelia Ng on Unsplash Photo by Cornelia Ng on Unsplash loading...

Coats

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash loading...

Home Decor

Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash loading...

Winter Clothes

Photo by Hannah Morgan on Unsplash Photo by Hannah Morgan on Unsplash loading...

Phones

Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash loading...

Beauty Items

Photo by Rosa Rafael on Unsplash Photo by Rosa Rafael on Unsplash loading...

Cruises

Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash loading...

Do Not Buy These 13 Things at Dollar Stores Reader's Digest article says Dollar Stores are great for saving you money on some things, but there are other products that may not be the best to buy there. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins