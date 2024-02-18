There aren't as many days in February, however there's no shortage of good deals in stores throughout the state.
If you're looking to save some extra cash and honestly who isn't?
This is the month to save.
We live in New Jersey where everything is so expensive.
If there's a chance to save a buck, fill me in! I want to hear ALL about it.
I'm always looking for a good deal!
There are certain items that if you buy them during the month of February, they're cheaper than purchasing them during any other time of the year.
Any chance we can keep some of our money definitely sounds good to me.
So what are these items?
Well, according to
FinanceBuzz, there's a list of 14 things that we should take advantage of buying during the month of February.
Broken resolutions, Valentine's Day, the big game and stores trying to get rid of their winter inventory are just some of the reasons for all the sales.
February is the BEST month to buy these 14 items.
Televisions Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash Candy Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash Photo by Vinicius "amnx" Amano on Unsplash Flowers Photo by Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unspla Photo by Ioann-Mark Kuznietsov on Unspla Fitness Equipment Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash Photo by Humphrey Muleba on Unsplash Furniture hoto by Spacejoy on Unsplash hoto by Spacejoy on Unsplash Organization Options Photo by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash Appliances Photo by Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. on Unsplash Photo by Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. on Unsplash Jewelry Photo by Cornelia Ng on Unsplash Photo by Cornelia Ng on Unsplash Coats Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Home Decor Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash Winter Clothes Photo by Hannah Morgan on Unsplash Photo by Hannah Morgan on Unsplash Phones Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash Photo by Vojtech Bruzek on Unsplash Beauty Items Photo by Rosa Rafael on Unsplash Photo by Rosa Rafael on Unsplash Cruises Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash Photo by Alonso Reyes on Unsplash Do Not Buy These 13 Things at Dollar Stores
A
Reader's Digest article
says Dollar Stores are great for saving you money on some things, but there are other products that may not be the best to buy there.
Gallery Credit:
Chris Rollins LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by
Zippia
takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar.
Gallery Credit:
Mike Brant