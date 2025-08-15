It doesn’t matter if you’re at a fancy steakhouse or pulling through a drive-thru in the middle of the night, when it’s done right, burgers are the bomb. Maybe it’s the sizzle of the grill or the way the cheese melts just enough over the edge. Or it could be that burgers are the ultimate "choose-your-own-adventure meal." The possibilities are endless.

A great hamburger doesn’t need to be complicated. For me, it starts with lean meat, but not too lean to the point where you lose the juice. Seasoning is also key. It needs just enough to bring out the flavor. Sometimes, just salt and pepper go a long way. Then there’s the bun. It has one job: hold it all together without falling apart halfway through. A soft, slightly toasted brioche or potato roll usually does the trick. Have you ever tried a burger on a pretzel roll? Game changer.

What Are The Best Burger Toppings?

Everyone has their go-to, whether it’s classic lettuce, tomato, and onion or something more out there like jalapeños, or even fried eggs. What matters is the balance. You want that mix of salty, crunchy, creamy, and maybe a little sweet. The kind of combo that makes you pause after the first bite and just nod in satisfaction.

Why Burgers Always Win

Comfort. Part of the magic is that they feel familiar. They remind us of cookouts, game days, and road trips. They’re also customizable. You can dress one up with truffle aioli or keep it simple with ketchup and pickles. Either way, you know what you’re getting, and it’s almost always good.

Burgers are just fun. There’s no right or wrong way to eat one, and that’s kind of the point. They’re casual, satisfying, and somehow always exactly what you were craving.

What Is Fat Patty's Burgers?

According to the official Fat Patty's website:

We opened the first of the Fat Patty’s franchises in Huntington, West Virginia, just a stone’s throw from Marshall University. We had big buns, big dreams, and a bunch of hungry students. Fat Patty’s was an instant hit. One restaurant became two. Two became four, and before we knew it, we were successfully thinking about burgers every single day.

It's been over a year since we heard that Fat Patty's was coming to Toms River, taking over the old Mellow Mushroom restaurant in the Harvard Plaza on Route 37. This will be the growing burger chain's first location in the northeast.

After much waiting, we've learned that the much-anticipated grand opening is expected by late August, early September. We wish the owners and staff much success. Between Burger 25 and Five Guys, there's much competition in Toms River.

