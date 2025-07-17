America’s Quickest and Slowest Drive-Thrus Revealed

When you're on the go, starving, and want to stop for a quick bite to eat, but you have very little time to wait in line at the drive-thru, here's where you need to go!

We've all had those days when we're so overscheduled that there's little time to sit and wait for what feels like forever for our food.

Wingstop has the slowest drive-thru of the fast food chains in America, according to a new study, but on the flip side, there's one fast food chain that tops the list of the quickest drive-thru line.

The study polled fast food customers in 40 states to determine the fast food chains with the quickest drive-thrus.

McDonald's came in second place, and Krispy Kreme in third.

Both are pretty good at keeping the line moving, but there's one that tops the list, and it's always packed.

I find it pretty amazing that with a line often wrapped around the building, especially during the lunch hours, somehow, they manage to move the line along with very little wait time.

Study Reveals America’s Fastest Drive-Thru Chain Is Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A came in on top for its fast drive-thru speed and service, according to nearly 61% of regulars.

Even with longer drive-thru lines, the service per car is the fastest.

So the next time you drive past a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey and see lots of cars with a huge line, don't let it discourage you from stopping.

You'll be on your way faster than driving somewhere else.

You can read more about the study here