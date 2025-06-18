We're talking the BEST fast-food French fries.

Crispy, salty, and absolutely delicious.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by FL FLPhotography.li on Unsplash Photo by FL FLPhotography.li on Unsplash loading...

You're driving along, and all of a sudden, you get a major craving for French fries.

Where are you stopping?

This is New Jersey. You don't have to travel very far! There are plenty of fast-food places across the state, but what's the one place you would rather stop at before all the others?

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

A new study reveals the top 10 fast-food French fries based on thousands of Yelp reviews.

And although we do have plenty of fast-food options in New Jersey, the one place at the very top of the list isn't in New Jersey! Turns out, we do have to travel far to get what's considered "The Best."

Photo by Durenne Loris on Unsplash Photo by Durenne Loris on Unsplash loading...

Which Fast-Food Fries Are Considered The Best?

Before we get to the #1 place, there are still plenty of places in New Jersey that made the top 10 list, including Chick-fil-A, which is definitely my favorite.

There was a lot of talk a few months ago when the popular fast food chain changed its Waffle Potato Fries, making them a little crispier.

Were you able to taste the difference?

The New York Post provided a list of the top 10 places for French fries, and Yelp users had a lot to say on the subject.

Here's the list of places considered the best.

The Absolute Best Fast-Food French Fries:

1. In-N-Out Burger - 3.86

2. Shake Shack - 3.7

3. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers - 3.59

4. Bojangles - 3.51

5. Chick-fil-A - 3.4

6. Raising Cane’s - 3.24

7. Zaxby’s - 2.98

8. Arby’s - 2.89

9. Hardee’s - 2.86

10. Checkers/Rally’s - 2.84

With In-N-Out taking the top spot, New Jerseyans will have to travel all the way out west to get what's considered the very best!

13 of South Jersey's Favorite French Fries Some of us think of French fries as a side dish, while others consider it a meal all its own. So, when South Jersey's in the mood, whether it's crinkle cut or shoestring, these are some of your favorite fries. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca