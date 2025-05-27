The experts and New Jersey residents have chosen different restaurants that are the most famous in our state.

The Most Famous Restaurant In New Jersey

There are so many wonderful choices for New Jersey restaurants, it's often a relief to get some help from foodie experts.

But this is New Jersey, so we're all not going to agree all the time. And in the case of the most famous restaurant in the Garden State, residents and the experts had two copletely different choices.

Restaurant sign Restaurant sign. (Photo by Chloe Christine on Unsplash loading...

The great news is that there can be more than one correct answer in this category, and we like the restaurants that both sides gave in this debate.

The Experts' Choice For New Jersey's Most Famous Restaurants

Let's start with the experts. The folks at Business Insider made a perfectly logical and solid choice for New Jersey.

We are the diner capital of the world, so why shouldn't the Garden State's most famous restaurant be one of our best-known diners?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They chose the legendary Top's Diner in East Newark to top the list of famous restaurants in the Garden State.

New Jersey Residents' Choice For Our Most Famous Restaurants

When we asked New Jersey residents on several social media platforms, they had trouble deciding between two incredible Garden State restaurants.

In the end, The Frog And The Peach in New Brunswick edged out Bahr's Landing by a hair.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

All of these restaurants and so many others would represent New Jersey well if they were named our state's, but that honor belongs to The Frog & The Paech, according to residents, and Top's Diner, according to the experts.

