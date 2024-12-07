Discover 3 Legendary New Jersey Businesses You Must Visit

New Jersey is home to some of the most amazing, legendary, and famous businesses around, and today we celebrate three of them.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash loading...

We have spotlighted three of New Jersey's most amazing and beloved businesses, and this time around, the focus is on the Monmouth & Ocean County areas. How many of these great establishments have you been to recently?

Some Great Monmouth & Ocean County Businesses

The first of these establishments is well-known throughout the nation. What started out as a single sub shop in Point Pleasant Beach, has become one of the most beloved sub shops in the entire nation.

Get our free mobile app

Jersey Mike's. It all started way back in 1956, and it was a place called Mike's Sub Shop. In the early 70s, Peter Cancro took the wheel, and in what might seem like the blink of an eye to some, the sub-sandwich landscape changed in America forever.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another of the great. long-running business in the Garden State is the legendary Pete & Elda's Pizzeria.

Read More: Ultimate NJ Guide For Thin Crust Pizza

Of course, it's Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria, but whatever you call it the thin-crust pizza might just be the best in the nation, and they have been serving up their amazing pizza for over 50 years in Neptune City.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And, the third incredible business in the spotlight this time around is the amazing Delicious Orchards in Colts Neck.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is a great time of year to be talking about this incredible place, because Delicious Orchards may have the best pies you can find in the entire nation. If you haven't given them a try, you don't know what you're missing.

And by the way, they also have the biggest and freshest produce you have ever seen, and their story started in Colts Neck in 1959.

5 Jersey Shore Businesses That Are Always Packed

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan