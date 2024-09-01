Discover how to plan an affordable fall getaway with tips on budget-friendly destinations.

Although summer is coming to an end, there's still plenty of time to get away and enjoy a nice, relaxing vacation without breaking the bank.

With most people wanting to get away during the summer months, September is a great time for travel.

Prices are more affordable and it's not nearly as crowded.

If you can, traveling in the fall is where it's at.

The first week in September you can get some really great deals on flights and hotels.

According to the New York Post, airfares are about $100 cheaper compared to what they were during the height of summer.

For many, it's difficult to get away this time of year, but if your schedule allows it now is the time to travel.

The article goes on to say, October and November are the months you can really save big."

If you are interested in international travel, the week of Oct. 20 will bring average overseas fares down by a whopping $260 a pop from summer’s worst, the pros stated.

Top Budget-Friendly Destinations For New Jersey Travelers This Fall

If you're wondering where you should go to take advantage of some of these great deals, the article says there are three destinations that travelers should look at including Las Vegas, Cancun, and Paris.

You should also consider Honolulu, Seattle, London, and Dublin.

Reports show there will be about a 15-percent drop in airfares in the next few weeks.

All sound amazing!

