Things To Avoid Storing In Your New Jersey Garage This Fall
Keep hazards at bay by avoiding storing certain items in your garage.
As your kids get ready to head back to school, decluttering your home is crucial for a stress-free fall.
Organizing, getting rid of some stuff, or donating all the things you no longer use can make you feel better heading into the fall months here in New Jersey.
As you go through your cabinets and closets, don't forget to clean out your garage!
Follow expert advice on cleaning to stay organized and hazard-free. According to Family Handyman, there are certain things you should not be storing in your garage.
10 Things You Should NEVER Store In Your New Jersey Garage
Pet Food
It's snack food for mice.
Oily Rags
Has the potential to be a fire hazard.
Books
Bugs love the glue that binds books.
Firewood
A magnet for pests.
Paint
Weather conditions can alter the paint formula.
Propane Tank
Can be a fire hazard.
Printed Photographs
Weather conditions can ruin the pictures.
Papers and Files
Can be ruined by the moisture in the air.
Rugs and Carpeting
Insects and mice love rugs and carpeting.
Wine
Humidity can change the taste.
