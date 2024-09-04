Things To Avoid Storing In Your New Jersey Garage This Fall

Keep hazards at bay by avoiding storing certain items in your garage.

As your kids get ready to head back to school, decluttering your home is crucial for a stress-free fall.

Organizing, getting rid of some stuff, or donating all the things you no longer use can make you feel better heading into the fall months here in New Jersey.

As you go through your cabinets and closets, don't forget to clean out your garage!

Follow expert advice on cleaning to stay organized and hazard-free. According to Family Handyman, there are certain things you should not be storing in your garage.

10 Things You Should NEVER Store In Your New Jersey Garage

Pet Food

It's snack food for mice.

Photo by Mathew Coulton on Unsplash

Oily Rags

Has the potential to be a fire hazard.

CANVA

Books

Bugs love the glue that binds books.

Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash

Firewood

A magnet for pests.

Photo by Radek Grzybowski on Unsplash

Paint

Weather conditions can alter the paint formula.

Photo by Jack Douglass on Unsplash

Propane Tank

Can be a fire hazard.

Photo by Isaac Moore on Unsplash

Printed Photographs

Weather conditions can ruin the pictures.

Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash

Papers and Files

Can be ruined by the moisture in the air.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

Rugs and Carpeting

Insects and mice love rugs and carpeting.

Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash

Wine

Humidity can change the taste.

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash

