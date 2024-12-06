There’s Still Time! Don’t Miss Your Chance To Be Part Of The New Springsteen Movie Filming In Asbury Park, New Jersey
If you're looking to make your Hollywood debut here's your chance!
There's still time to be a part of the new Springsteen movie.
Who knows, maybe you'll see yourself on the big screen.
Filming for "Deliver Me From Nowhere," starring Jeremy Allen White, takes place in Asbury Park from December 9th to December 13th and again on December 16th, and they're still looking for extras!
Just picture yourself rocking out at the Stone Pony back in the 80s.
You can do that, right?
That's what they're looking for!
According to the Asbury Park Press, filming will take place on the Asbury Park boardwalk, at the Stone Pony, Convention Hall on Ocean Avenue, and Frank's Deli and Restaurant on Main Street.
Here's how to get in on the fun.
Extras Wanted for Upcoming Springsteen Movie Filming Next Week in Asbury Park
I’ve never been an extra in a movie either, but this sounds like it would be an amazing experience.
Plus you'll get paid $176.
Hopefully, you'll get picked, but if not, check out all these other casting opportunities right here in New Jersey.
