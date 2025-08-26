It was a gorgeous August weekend, the first Saturday all summer when we had absolutely nothing to do.

We've been spending a lot of time at the beach, so I was a little eager to explore a new area of New Jersey I had never visited before.

I was searching for a charming main street where we could take a leisurely stroll, enjoy the warm weather, grab a nice dinner, and visit a few boutiques.

And I ended up finding the perfect spot in New Jersey!!

One of the Most Beautiful Downtowns in New Jersey

And what made it even better was the amazing bakery situated right in the heart of town, with countless people walking around with cookies in hand, or a box of treats to take home.

Spend a Summer Day in Charming Montclair, New Jersey

Montclair, located in Essex County, was the perfect day trip!

We sat outside and had a cup of coffee, did a little window shopping, and then headed inside to check out all the amazing things each store had to offer along Valley Road in Upper Montclair.

Jafajems, which features handmade gifts and accessories from handbags to scarves, is a must-visit.

You're sure to find something to take home.

And Zoe Gift Boutique, offering a variety of unique treasures.

If you're in the mood for some seafood, make sure you stop at Gus & Co. Seafood.

Take a little break from the shopping and head to the Van Vleck House and Gardens and the Montclair Art Museum, before heading back to enjoy a nice dinner.

After walking around all day, you'll be sure to work up an appetite, and there are plenty of amazing restaurants you can choose from, including Veggie Heaven, Turtle + the Wolf, Monclair Diner, Minoru, and Mercado, just to name a few.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, I recommend you check it out!

