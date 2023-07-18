Experts Say This Amazing Restaurant Is The Most Romantic In New Jersey

There are so many great New Jersey restaurants, but a major publication says this one is the most romantic in the whole state. This one needs to be on your bucket list.

When it comes to great restaurants in New Jersey, there is certainly no shortage. And so many of them have a really great atmosphere and are loaded with romance.

But according to one of the foremost foodie websites around, there is one New Jersey restaurant that stands above the rest as the most romantic in the entire state.

The website Lovefood put their list together consisting of the best restaurants to impress a date on a date night in each state, and they selected a really good one for New Jersey. Let's see if you agree with their selection.

They chose the amazing restaurant Elements in Princeton, and that's a pretty solid choice. They feature an unbelievable tasting menu that features 9 amazing courses, and that's pretty impressive.

If you want to check them out, they are located on Witherspoon St. in Princeton. And by the way, if I can add my two cents, you would never go wrong with Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt or Peter Shields in Cape May.

Both of those amazing restaurants also have incredible ambiance as well as amazing menus. Maybe they should all be on your bucket list this summer. It's a good bet you'll love them all.

Scarborough Fair is on Meetinghouse Rd. in Sea Girt, and Peter Shields Inn is on Beach Ave. in Cape May.

