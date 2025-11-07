New Jersey has a reputation for being rude, and now experts point to one Garden State town as one of the rudest in America.

Which New Jersey Is The Rudest In The State?

Lots of New Jersey residents will confirm that we all encounter some New Jersey attitude almost every day in the Garden State.

We don't consider it rude. We think it's just the way we do our daily business in New Jersey.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash loading...

That is not how it is perceived in other parts of the country, though. Most people outside our state label us as rude.

Which New Jersey Town Do Experts Call The Rudest

And now, a website has narrowed the rudeness down to one town, labeling it the rudest in New Jersey.

ALot.com researched rudeness in each state in America, and came up with the rudest town in each state. Can you guess which city represents New Jersey?

Photo by John Bussell on Unsplash Photo by John Bussell on Unsplash loading...

Once again, the New Jersey Rudest Town Crown belongs to Newark. It seems to be the town that always gets the reputation for rudeness.

Newark, New Jersey, Is The State's Rudest Town

Of course, we don't think Newark is more rude than any other Garden State town. Now that we hear that out loud, we're not sure it sounds like a compliment.

Our stance on this is that New Jersey residents are not rude; we are just misunderstood. So, Newark, in our eyes, you're off the hook.

