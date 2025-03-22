How Much Time Are New Jersey Employees Spending On Their Phones At Work?

How Much Time Are New Jersey Employees Spending On Their Phones At Work?

CANVA

We're constantly attached to our phones throughout the day, checking email, texting, and answering calls, but how much of our time is being spent on personal use and how much time on actual work?

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

In a world where we're constantly connected, work often extends beyond the typical workday and the other way around, using personal time at work, but just how much time may surprise you.

Take a guess. How much time do you think employees spend on their phones for personal use at work?

Read More: Summer Job Opportunities: New Jersey State Parks Hiring Seasonal Workers

CANVA
loading...

How Long Does The Average Employee Spend On The Phone During Work

According to a recent report, on average, employees spend nearly 2 hours a day on their phones at work, scrolling on social media, texting or messaging, listening to podcasts, streaming video content, playing games, shopping online, etc.

Although I saw another study that said around 3 hours!

Spending that amount of time on the phone, it would be difficult to get any work done, but the bottom line is that a lot of time is spent on our phones throughout the day.

CANVA
loading...

While most are using their mobile device to check personal email, a large percentage of people say they spend time scrolling on social media.

And with March Madness now in full swing, many will be checking their brackets, scores, and live streaming the games during work hours.

It was reported recently that the U.S. economy will lose nearly $20 billion in "lost productivity."

CANVA
loading...

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey

How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: New Jersey, shore facebook
Categories: Trending

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM