How Much Time Are New Jersey Employees Spending On Their Phones At Work?

We're constantly attached to our phones throughout the day, checking email, texting, and answering calls, but how much of our time is being spent on personal use and how much time on actual work?

In a world where we're constantly connected, work often extends beyond the typical workday and the other way around, using personal time at work, but just how much time may surprise you.

Take a guess. How much time do you think employees spend on their phones for personal use at work?

How Long Does The Average Employee Spend On The Phone During Work

According to a recent report, on average, employees spend nearly 2 hours a day on their phones at work, scrolling on social media, texting or messaging, listening to podcasts, streaming video content, playing games, shopping online, etc.

Although I saw another study that said around 3 hours!

Spending that amount of time on the phone, it would be difficult to get any work done, but the bottom line is that a lot of time is spent on our phones throughout the day.

While most are using their mobile device to check personal email, a large percentage of people say they spend time scrolling on social media.

And with March Madness now in full swing, many will be checking their brackets, scores, and live streaming the games during work hours.

It was reported recently that the U.S. economy will lose nearly $20 billion in "lost productivity."

