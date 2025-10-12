Just earlier this week, Starbucks previewed its highly anticipated holiday menu, featuring festive drinks like the Peppermint Mocha, the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and the Iced Gingerbread Chai. Mark your calendars, these drinks officially drop on November 6th.

And now, Dunkin's holiday lineup has leaked!

Can you believe we're already talking about candy canes, gingerbread, and holiday cheer! It's not even Halloween yet!

But the excitement is really starting to grow as Dunkin' fans gear up for the return of holiday favorites, plus the debut of two new drinks, which, by the way, sound absolutely amazing.

Holiday Drinks And Treats Are Just Around The Corner

Delish is dishing on Dunkin's Holiday Menu, featuring a new Cookie Butter Cloud Latte (iced only) with cookie butter syrup, cookie butter cold foam, and cookie butter crumbles, and the new Berry Sangria Refresher, a mixed berry blend with either green or black tea, lemonade, water, sparkling water, or oatmilk.

Also, it's the return of the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte.



The Dunkin Holiday Menu is expected to drop on November 5th!

Some new food items include the Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese. The Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and the new Raspberry Striped Croissant.

And let's not forget the new Salted Dark Chocolate Munchkins.

Something to look forward to, as we get closer and closer to the holidays!

