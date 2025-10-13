Maybe your little one was up all night and you're exhausted this morning, or you just got done working an overnight shift and you're about to drive home on little to no sleep, or you're up early and stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Garden State Parkway.

Whatever the reason, whether it's work, travel, or just everyday exhaustion, you're tired, and you can start feeling your eyes getting heavier and heavier while driving.

You're exhausted. It's a scary feeling, and very dangerous when behind the wheel.

Driving While Tired

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says there were 633 deaths in the United States from drowsy driving-related crashes in recent years, with accidents occurring most frequently between midnight and 6 am or in the late afternoon.

Accidents involving drowsy driving often involve only a single driver, no passengers in the car, veering right off the road at a high rate of speed, with no evidence of braking, and often occur on rural roads and highways.

How To Avoid Drowsiness While Driving

Experts recommend getting seven to eight hours of sleep per night, which would be great, but unfortunately, that's not always an option.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that if you start to feel sleepy while driving, pull over for a short 20-minute nap in a safe place, such as a lighted, designated rest stop.

Caffeine can help, but it isn't a replacement for rest.

