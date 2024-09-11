The Top Frustrations Of Driving In New Jersey
Driving in New Jersey has its fair share of challenges.
Bumper-to-bumper traffic, heavy volume on the roads, and dealing with aggressive drivers are often the norm when you're just trying to get to and from work!
You see a lot out there every single day!
People who refuse to use turn signals, tailgaters, and drivers who cut you off.
Out of all the complaints you can think of, what do you think is New Jersey's biggest complaint about other drivers?
The one that is the most annoying, most dangerous, and unfortunately the one you see drivers doing over and over again?
Here in Jersey, it's got to be drivers in the left lane going below the speed limit, right?!
According to Consumer Reports, here's the full list of the biggest driving complaints from drivers!
TOP 5 DRIVER COMPLAINTS
1.) Texting on a cell phone while driving
2.) Able-bodied drivers parking in handicapped spaces
3.) Tailgaters
4.) Drivers who cut you off
5.) Speeding and swerving in and out of traffic
Do you agree with the top 5? Here are some more complaints.
OTHER DRIVER COMPLAINTS THAT MADE THE LIST
6.) Taking up two parking spaces
7.) Talking on a cell phone while driving
8.) Not letting you merge into a lane
9.) Not dimming high beams when approaching
10.) Not using turn signals
11.) Slow drivers in the passing lane
12.) Jaywalkers stepping in front of your car
13.) Excessive horn honking
14.) Slowing down to "rubberneck" at accidents
15.) Not turning on headlights when it's raining or at dusk
16.) Drivers who are indecisive about when to turn
17.) Slow drivers on a two-lane road who won't pull over
18.) Not going when the light turns green
19.) Bicyclists who don't let you by
20.) Cranking up the radio volume
