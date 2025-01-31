You Have to Visit New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Town

New Jersey is home to so many beautiful and unique downtowns with Main Streets lined with beautiful flowers, cozy and delicious restaurants, interesting boutiques, specialty stores, and amazing ice cream and coffee shops.

Get our free mobile app

However, sometimes we tend to visit the same places over and over again instead of getting out and exploring new towns.

Sometimes it's just easier to stay close to home and head to our favorite local restaurants for dinner than travel an hour or even a half hour to a place we've never been to before.

Recently I decided to take a drive and explore a new area of New Jersey.

I can't believe I've lived in the state my entire life and have never visited this gorgeous and historic downtown area.

That's not to say I've never been to this town, but I've never spent an evening strolling the main street and dining at one of the many outstanding eateries in the downtown area.

It was such a great day! I can't wait to go back and try out a new restaurant!

Visit Beautiful and Historic Downtown Bordentown, New Jersey

It was a beautiful Saturday so first, we just sat by the water for almost an hour and had a cup of coffee.

Next, we walked over to the historic main street, Farnsworth Avenue.

It has so many restaurants to choose from, some BYOB others with a bar.

There was also a brewery with a food truck out front, a coffee shop, and a cute ice cream boutique.

Read More: Charming and Historic New Jersey Restaurant Makes For A Perfect Night Out

We had dinner at Old Town Pub which had a really cool vibe. I had the chicken pesto sandwich which I recommend...it was delicious.

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend I recommend you take the drive and visit Bordentown, New Jersey.

Beautiful Downtown Bordentown Gallery Credit: Michele Pilenza

These 10 South Jersey Towns Have the Best Main Streets If you're looking to turn window shopping into an art form and discover the next great whatever, you'll want to check out these South Jersey towns. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman