This Amazing Donut Shop Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey

There is one amazing New Jersey donut shop named the best in the state, and you have to try it.

There may be no more satisfying bite than the first bite into a fresh and delicious donut, and in New Jersey, we have some of the best donut shops around.

New Jersey Has Some Amazing Donut Shops

So when Yelp put together some data on which great New Jersey donut shop was the best in the Garden State, we were ready to hear more.

Sometimes, food critics can speak for themselves, but not necessarily for the rest of us. We do have our outlet though. Yelp is a great place to pass along personal reviews.

And honest opinions from real people are often the most genuine critiques, so we were very curious to learn which New Jersey donut shop your reviews chose best.

Which New Jersey Donut Shop Has Been Named The Best?

I was elated to learn that the top donut shop in New Jersey is my all-time favorite, Uncle Dood's in Toms River.

This is such a well-deserved honor for Uncle Dood's. Their donuts are unique and delicious, and the people there are outstanding.

If you've never tried a donut from Uncle Dood's, you are denying yourself one of the great pleasures in life.

It is awesome to see that Uncle Dood's in Toms River has been named among the best donut shops in America, and it's an honor they deserve.

So, the next time you have a craving for a donut and want to try the best, visit Uncle Dood's at 4 Robbins St. in Toms River. You can thank me later.

