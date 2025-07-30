Why New Jersey Is Obsessed with Donuts

Maybe it’s the fact that we’re always on the go and a donut is the perfect one-handed breakfast. Or perhaps it’s because we’ve got bakeries in every corner of the state that treat donut-making like an art form. Whatever the reason, here in New Jersey, we take donuts seriously.

Walk into any local bakery on a Sunday morning, and you’ll see boxes stacked high with everything from jelly-filled to maple bacon. People aren’t just grabbing a dozen for the office. They’re bringing them home like it’s part of a weekend ritual. And let’s be honest, it kind of is.

What Makes a Donut Truly Great in NJ

A great donut doesn’t need to be fancy. Sure, wild toppings and crazy flavors are fun, but it always comes back to the basics. Sometimes, all you need is a plain cake donut to satisfy you. It should be fresh. Like, still-warm-when-you-bite-it fresh. The texture matters too. Not too dense, not too airy. Just that perfect middle ground that makes you pause and go, “Wow.”

Glaze should actually taste like something, not just what I call "sugar glue." Fillings should be generous, not hiding in one corner. And don’t even get us started on the crunch factor if it’s fried just right. That slight crisp on the outside? Absolute heaven.

New Jersey's love for donuts isn’t just about food. It’s about nostalgia. About childhood memories at the boardwalk or Sunday mornings after church. It’s about knowing your local bakery by name and trusting them to get your order right every single time.

So yeah, we don’t just like donuts around here. We love them. That's why when I saw a new donut shop going viral on social media, it caught my attention. There are several reasons this new joint has gained some buzz. First, their donuts are only one dollar each. If that sounds too good to be true, it's not. The price is in their name.

This is just one of the many glowing reviews for Dollar Donuts in Howell.

When you stop by the shop, it has a really cool vibe, and the staff and owners are the nicest people you will meet.

Matt Ryan, Townsquare Media

Are you hungry yet? Look for Dollar Donut Shop on Route 9 in Howell in the Regal Plaza.